Children and adults more likely to be poisoned in summer months

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – From sunscreen to snake bites, the risk of unintentional poisoning is highest in the summer months, according to UF Health Jacksonville’s Poison Control Center.

Doctor KC Lee said the spike is most noticeably in outdoor-related issues.

“People are going out and enjoying their pools, it could be a snake bite, it could be insect stings, it could be jellyfish stings, and then, of course, the general household supplies are more of danger too since kids are at home a little bit more,” she said.

The Poison Control Center data shows there are 70% more calls over pool chemical poisonings. Doctor Lee said many of those incidents can be prevented if the products are used as directed on their packaging.

“Use things in a well-ventilated area, not mixing multiple products together because sometimes that can cause the release of some toxic fumes. Then for kids, of course, they get into things fast so it’s important to keep pool chemicals just like we do with our other chemicals away from the reach of children keep them locked up and out of sight,”

The center also reported during the summer months, there’s a 30% increase in calls relating to snake bites, jellyfish stings, and mushroom ingestion. Reports of insect bites go up too.

Poison officials said bites from insects can be just as lethal as any other kind of poisoning. Watch for signs of extreme swelling, puss, or other abnormal reactions.

If bitten by a snake experts said to remove the jewelry and tight clothing, immobilize the area were bitten by keeping the affected area at or below the heart, and wash the area gently.

If a person has been bitten by one of the six venomous snakes in Florida, call 911 immediately. The poison control center also has a 24/7 hotline you can call to get free treatment advice from a healthcare professional. The number to dial is (800) 222-1222.