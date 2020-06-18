Jacksonville man who had been showing signs of memory loss is missing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is circulating the photo of a man who has been missing since Wednesday afternoon.

Police said 91-year-old Ernest Jameson was last seen at 3:30 p.m. on Carl Road near the intersection of Moncrief Road and Edgewood Avenue. Investigators said their efforts to locate him haven’t been successful so they’re turning to the public for help.

Family members aren’t sure what clothing Jameson was wearing but said he wears reading glasses and uses hearing aids. They also said he had been showing signs of memory loss and walks with a slight limp, according to a missing person report.

Jameson is 5′9″, weighs about 150 pounds, and is bald.

Anyone having seen or with any information regarding Jameson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.