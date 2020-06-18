LIST: Juneteenth celebrations planned in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Starting Friday, Jacksonville plans to celebrate Juneteenth, a holiday marking the end of slavery, with demonstrations and celebrations against racism and police brutality.

Juneteenth was first celebrated in Texas in 1865 and has since spread across the United States and worldwide.

A number of events are scheduled to be held on Friday and throughout the weekend.

Beatrice Palmer (BeBe Deluxe), one of the event coordinators for Friday’s “Duval County Queer Pride Presents: Juneteenth” celebration, said the event is an all-black drag celebration.

Palmer said proceeds from Friday’s event will go directly to the black entertainers.

“This started as a response to leaders in our LGBT community simply not doing enough. Most of the leaders in our LGBT community are all white... and the Board of River City pride has recently outright refused to comment on or take a stand against police accountability, or police brutality, by allowing the police to continue to march in the River City Pride Parade, despite many protests from, not just the gay community, but the community in general,” Palmer said.

Below we have compiled a list of events from Friday to Sunday:

Duval County Queer Pride Presents: Juneteenth

Time: Friday, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. at the Archetype.

Event: Duval County Queer Pride Presents: Juneteenth. This event features: Sweet Tea, Aysha B. Dupree, Gizelle Alexzandria Cliche, Tonya Marie Richardson, Toi Alexzandria, Constance, and DJ geexella. Ticket prices for the event range from $10-20. Those who attend are encouraged to bring tips for the performers.

Safety precautions: Masks are required. Temperatures will be checked upon arrival. Masks will be available for purchase.

8th Annual Juneteenth in Jacksonville

Time: Friday, 6 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. at the Ritz Theatre and Museum.

Event: This is a worldwide celebration that honors the end of slavery in the United States. Click here for more information about tickets.

Juneteenth Paint, Sip & Speak

Time: Friday, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Ntuition Vision Arts.

Event: “Come join us for a revolutionary paint & sip with speaker! All supplies provided! 20 seats to painters $30/p. You can just come to listen and enjoy refreshments for $15/p. Kids are welcome!”

Juneteenth Celebration- Jax, FL 2020

Time: Friday, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Event: This three-day event is in celebration of Juneteenth in Jacksonville & American Beach. Friday, June 19 - Tea Posh Block Party, contact TeaPosh Naturals. Saturday, June 20 - Melanin Market (4819 Soutel Drive. Jax, FL 32208). Sunday, June 21 - Family Meet Up at American Beach.

Juneteenth: Understanding and Celebrating 155 Years of Freedom

Time: Friday, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at 6 Ft. Away Gallery.

Event: This event is free and all are welcome. There will be a special community conversation “as we reflect and celebrate the freedom and independence of Black Americans.”

Juneteenth Springfield Community Block Party

Time: Saturday, 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. at The Cookbook Restaurant

Event: Live music throughout the event, giving people the ability to not only feel included. Event goers will fill out a small card that will ask them what they want to see at the town hall. They will receive a name badge.

3rd Annual Juneteenth Books, Poetry, and Arts Fair 2020

Time: Saturday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Ritz Theatre and Museum

Event: “This exciting one-day event celebrates “FREEDOM” in the expression of books, art, music, entertainment, good food, games, and spoken word at the family level. Attendees can buy books new & used, spoken word artists CDs and hand-crafted and more. Also, there will be live, interactive children storytelling and live spoken word performances. Everyone is invited.”

Juneteenth Solidarity Sing for Black Lives

Time: Friday, 6 p.m. – 6:05 p.m.

Event: “On June 19, 2020, at 6:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time, we will sing, play or speak the words and music of the Black National Anthem: “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” written by James Weldon Johnson (1871-1938) and set to music by his brother John Rosamond Johnson (1873-1954) in 1899.We welcome and encourage allies to participate in this action. If we are to break through the bonds of racial injustice, supporters and allies of all backgrounds must be willing to stand with Black people in our hour of greatest need.”

Juneteenth Block Party

Time: Friday, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Event: “Join Us as we celebrate the Healing of Our Community. Some of your favorite Herbalist will be vending. We are all joining forces for our community. Vendors are welcomed for only $25.”

Safety precautions: Masks are required. A cash prize will be given for the best mask on the Block. Event security and social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced.

Juneteenth Patio Day Party

Time: Saturday, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Eva’s Sports Bar & Grill.

Event: Join DJ Double R on Saturday June 20 for the 1st Juneteenth Patio Day Party. This will be an adults-only party. Must be 30+ years of age to enter. $10 in advance, $20 at the door.

4th Annual Jax Juneteenth

Time: Friday, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m. at XO Lounge.

Event: “We will be facilitating an extremely important panel discussion THE NEXT STEPS: Wealth & Activism•A Necessary Conversation and Mixer with Black Influencers of North Florida from 7-8:30PM hosted by @pointblankceo Ivory Orr, CEO of Crown Capital Group!” Dress code will be strictly enforced.

Did we miss an event? Let us know!