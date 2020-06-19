JTA adjusts routes in response to demand for service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Starting Monday, JTA will have more routes available in the morning peak hours as the agency continues to adjust to needs amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

JTA has made several changes to route times and frequencies since March 16 in response to the pandemic and the effort to maintain safe environments for customers and employees.

Customers have been giving the agency feedback about which routes need more service as the city has begun reopening after the lockdown.

The following changes will take effect on Monday to increase trips and frequencies during morning peak hours:

1 (North Main)

3 (Moncrief) – additional PM trips included

10 (Atlantic)

19 (Arlington) – additional AM and PM trips included

50 (University)

First Coast Flyer Red Line (109)

Updated schedules can be found through schedules.jtafla.com.

Additional “plug” buses will continue to add frequency to routes as needed throughout the day as demand for ridership begins to grow, JTA said. Some seats will remain blocked off to promote social distancing.

As a precaution, all JTA employees are required to wear face coverings while on the job, at a JTA facility or construction site, or while driving a revenue vehicle. While not required, JTA strongly encourages customers to wear at least a cloth covering while on board.

Social distancing, enhanced cleaning activities and other measures remain in place at the Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center at LaVilla, and at all JTA transportation hubs.

If customers have any questions, concerns or would like to provide feedback, JTA Customer Service is available Monday – Friday, 5:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m., and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Customers can call (904) 630-3100 or email customer-svc@jtafla.com for assistance.