Major Florida cities now require wearing face masks in public

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended everyone wear a face mask in public for the last couple of months, there is no federal mandate requiring people to do so.

Fourteen states and the District of Columbia have mandatory face mask requirements in public spaces, but not Florida or Georgia. As coronavirus case numbers increase sharply this month, Gov. Ron DeSantis has continued to resist requiring face coverings.

“I just don’t think that that’s a reasonable thing, certainly under penalty of law, to do,” DeSantis said Tuesday. “I would definitely encourage people when you’re in, whether it’s a business situation, like in a restaurant. In terms of forcing that under penalty of criminal law, you know, we’re not going to be doing that. I think it would be applied unevenly and I just don’t think it would end up working at the end of the day. We should be trusting people to make good decisions.”

Some major Florida cities have decided to take action locally. A mandatory non-negotiable order is now in place for residents in St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Orange County. Every person in a public place must be wearing a face mask.

The measure was implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Health officials have reported record-breaking spikes in the number of cases coming in from medical centers and testing sites in recent weeks.

Orange County was the first to make face coverings mandatory. The county, which includes the city of Orlando, said face masks apply to visitors. Mayor Jeff Demmings said the order applies to any person “living, visiting or doing business” in the county.

“We have been deliberate at this phase of not saying that it carries a criminal penalty because that’s not the goal,” Demings told WKMG-TV. “In the world that we live in now with the potential conflict between law enforcement and the community, we’re certainly not trying to create an environment where we want law enforcement to get into enforcing, what I call, maybe minor violations of law or rules.”

Tampa’s Mayor implemented a similar mandate that goes into effect Friday. The Tampa order applies to all indoor locations outside the home. The city said it would provide masks for people who don’t have one.

St Petersburg will also require face coverings as of 5 p.m. Friday.

There isn’t a requirement to wear a mask in Jacksonville but Mayor Lenny Curry continues to urge urges people to wear them in public.

Florida health officials reported a record-shattering 3,207 new COVID-19 cases in just 24 hours Thursday. It topped the previous record set Tuesday by more than 400 cases. The state reported 188 new hospitalizations and 43 new deaths Thursday alone because of the novel respiratory virus.