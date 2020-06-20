Police find mannequin dressed in NYPD uniform hanging from Jacksonville overpass

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police on Saturday morning found a mannequin dressed in a New York Police Department uniform hanging from an overpass, authorities said.

About 6:20 a.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called to a potential suicide by hanging on the Interstate 95 overpass near Zoo Parkway. Police said they then discovered it was actually a mannequin dressed in an NYPD uniform with a pig mask.

Detectives said the mannequin will be processed for DNA.

“Our goal, at this point, is to identify persons of interest for the sake of, most importantly, the members of our community and for officer safety,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “We are thankful that this was not a real person.”

Anyone who has any information about who may be responsible is asked to email the Sheriff’s Office at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).