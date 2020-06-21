20 inmates at Duval County jail test positive for COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least 20 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Duval County jail, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday.

The inmates are the first reported cases of coronavirus at the jail, Sheriff Mike Williams said in a statement.

Two of the inmates tested positive on Friday. That same day, other inmates and employees were exposed to a contract employee who also tested positive for COVID-19.

The inmates exposed to both the inmates who tested positive and the contract employee were quarantined or isolated and all were tested, Williams said.

JSO learned on Sunday that 18 more inmates among those exposed had tested positive.

Williams said most of the inmates who tested positive are asymptomatic and were tested as a precaution because of their exposure.

The worst reported and confirmed symptoms have been a fever and body aches, he said. The jail’s contracted health provider is treating the symptoms and closely monitoring all inmates.

Everyone in the jail will be tested by the Florida Department of Health, Williams said, and all inmate movement in all JSO DOH facilities will be kept to a minimum.

Employees who were exposed to those who have tested positive are being notified and will be tested or self-monitor based on their exposure level, the sheriff said.

FDOH will also help with contact tracing for both incidents.

Up to now, all Department of Corrections facilities have increased sanitation efforts and all persons who enter a DOC facility are screened for COVID-19 symptoms. But moving forward, all newly arrested inmates will be tested upon entry to the Duval County jail or will be placed in quarantine for 14 days if they refuse to be tested, Williams said.

“We are working closely with the FDOH in response to the positive tests and have a good plan moving forward,” Williams said in the statement.