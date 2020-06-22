Andrew Jackson statue vandalized in downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A statue in downtown Jacksonville honoring President Andrew Jackson was found vandalized Monday.

The statue, which is located at the intersection of South Laura Street and East Independent Drive, appears to have been covered with red paint at some point either Sunday night or early Monday morning.

When asked by News4Jax, a spokesperson with the city said they weren’t aware of the vandalism yet.

The statue was also vandalized twice in 2015. Back then, someone spray-painted “Black Lives Matter” and “Justice for D” a reference to D’Angelo Stallworth who was shot and killed by officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in May of that year. Someone also placed a fake Native American head on the monument.

Jackson was the seventh president of the U.S. and was an American military figure who led several campaigns against the Seminole Indians in Florida, including the Second Seminole War, which started in 1835 and lasted for over six years.

The city of Jacksonville is named after Jackson, though some people think his presidency and the policies he enacted related to Native Americans were part of an ugly chapter in American history.