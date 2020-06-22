City commissioners to decide fate of Confederate monument in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The future of a Confederate monument in downtown St. Augustine now rests in the hands of the city commission. The agenda for Monday morning's shows St. Augustine Mayor, Tracy Upchurch, will initiate a discussion to possibly relocate the monument.

Upchurch said he expects the commission will vote on the matter at the same meeting.

The monument overlooking the east end of the Plaza de la Constitucion has drawn curiosity among visitors for generations. Upchurch says if the commission votes to relocate it, the process will be methodical.

"It's not going to be easy. It is the second oldest Confederate monument in the state," Upchurch said. "You can't just bring in a crane and haul it away."

Upchurch told News4jax he is aware many people feel strongly on both sides of the aisle. If the commission does vote to remove the monument, he says it will not disappear in the middle of the night.

While there's no way of knowing for sure how the commission will vote, one thing is certain, people have their thoughts. A man named James declined to give his last name but tells News4jax he believes the monument represents racial injustice.

"This is a slave marker. It shouldn't even be up here, it's wrong," James said. "All these monuments they got up here, these confederate things, they've got to come down."

James was born and raised in St. Augustine and would like to see the monument moved off city property.

"Well, they all should go to a museum. They shouldn't be out here," James said. "All it does is start problems with people."

Demonstrators over the last couple of weeks had similar sentiments. Sandi Warth disagrees.

"No, I don't think it should be removed," Warth said. "It's part of history. They don't teach history in school anymore."

Warth sees the monument every day while on her morning walk and believes it stands as a tribute to the fallen.

"I had a brother who went to Vietnam for two tours, came home, and slept in my mother's bathtub," Warth said. "And they did. They all should be honored."

The mayor says if the monument is relocated, it would likely be put into storage until a permanent location is decided. Upchurch said the city would explore several options, including moving it to a cemetery or private property somewhere.

The Plaza de la Constitucion is home to a second memorial which stands at the west end of the plaza in memory of Confederate General William Loring. The Loring monument is owned by the state of Florida and is managed by the University of Florida. The city has no jurisdiction over it, and its fate is not up for discussion.

The meeting is virtual, and is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. today.