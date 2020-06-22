City Council issues ordinance to rename Jacksonville’s Confederate Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville City Council has introduced legislation to change the name of Confederate Park to Springfield Park.

The ordinance was introduced by District 7 Councilman Reggie Gaffney. The park was first named Dignan Park in 1907 after a chairman of the Board of Public Works.

The city renamed the park in 1914 after the United Confederate Veterans chose Jacksonville as the site for their annual reunion. The park was chosen as a site for a monument honoring the Women of the Confederacy.

Five months later, the park was renamed. The statue was erected in 1915.

According to the ordinance, the Council found that under current circumstances it is appropriate to rename the park.

The ordinance would be come effective unless vetoed by Mayor Lenny Curry.