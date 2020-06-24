Jacksonville man claims $1 million prize from $20 lottery scratch-off game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 69-year-old man who bought a $20 scratch-off ticket at a Publix on Beach Boulevard has claimed a $1 million prize, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.

Jeffrey Parkin, of Jacksonville, used a secure drop box in at lottery headquarters in Tallahassee to claim the prize in the $5,000,000 Gold Rush Classic scratch-off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $710,000.

The overall odds of winning are one-in-2.99.

The grocery store on Beach at Kernan Road will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.