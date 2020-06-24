Jumbo Shrimp to host Independence Day Fireworks Celebration on July 3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the tradition of July 3 fireworks will continue this year.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are hosting an Independence Day Fireworks Celebration at 9:15 p.m. Friday, July 3.

Fans are invited to come early to the socially-distanced event, with the club screening a baseball movie on the video board at 7:30 p.m.

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m.

The Jumbo Shrimp are capping capacity at 2,000 attendees, who will be placed in accordance with social distancing guidelines in the 121 Financial Ballpark seating bowl and bleachers.

Orders are taken over the phone only, with tickets costing $10 per person for a seating bowl ticket and $8 per person for a bleacher seat. Ticket reps may be reached at 904-358-2846 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on both Saturday, June 27, and Sunday, June 28, or until tickets are sold out.

Tickets for the Jumbo Shrimp’s Independence Day Fireworks Celebration must be either printed in advance or displayed on a mobile device. In order to access the ballpark, guests will need to present their ticket at their designated entry point and have all members of their party together at time of entry.

Parking for attendees of the celebration will be complimentary in Lot Z. Guests will be asked to show their tickets to the event to the attendant to gain access to the lot.

All guests will enter 121 Financial Ballpark via the Third Base Gate, on A. Philip Randolph directly across from the arena.

“We are thrilled to safely host guests for our annual Independence Day Fireworks Celebration at 121 Financial Ballpark,” said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president and general manager Harold Craw. “Safety has always been our top priority at any event we host and will continue to be so in the future. We look forward to continuing our Independence Day celebration tradition amidst these difficult times in an affordable and fun way for families to gather at an outdoor event while safely socially distanced.”

Inside the ballpark, no outside food or beverage will be permitted. Concessions will be available for purchase and also cashless, meaning guests must come prepared with card payment options.

The event will have a limited bag policy (limiting bags to personal-sized purses and diaper bags, both subject to search). Wheelchairs, wagons, and strollers are all welcome, but subject to search upon entry.

All Jumbo Shrimp staff will be wearing face coverings, and guests are also strongly encouraged to wear face coverings.