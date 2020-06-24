St. Augustine to consider mandating face masks indoors, when social distancing isn’t possible

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In response to the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases in Florida and in St. Johns County, St. Augustine City Manager John Regan has asked for an emergency City Commission meeting at 9:30 a.m. Friday to consider a city resolution mandating the use of face coverings indoors and when social distancing is not possible.

“We need to be doing everything possible to safeguard public health and at the same time keep the economy open,” Regan said. “We have a high rate of businesses closing and it’s time for the city (to) make a hard decision.”

According to the city, residents and business owners have expressed concern to city leaders and have taken to social media, saying action should be taken to mandate the use of face masks.

The city manager and city attorney were drafting the resolution as of Wednesday and plan to make it available Thursday.

At the county level, St. Johns County commissioners on Wednesday urged local businesses to mandate masks through new a program called Pledge St. Johns County. Commissioners do not currently have plans to mandate masks themselves.

Neither Duval nor Clay counties have plans to make wearing a mask mandatory, although most local governments strongly encourage it.

In most public places, people wearing masks seems to be split.

“I feel it’s just safer these days, and, you know, you’re almost afraid to go out anywhere without protection,” said Sandra Gager, who wore a mask to a grocery store.

CJ Sapp said: “I think help wearing masks can help the community and environment, so everybody should wear masks to stay safe.”

Leon County’s government voted to make masks mandatory in public places starting midnight Thursday, becoming the latest Florida municipality in a growing list that includes Tampa, Miami and Orange County.

At a news conference Wednesday, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said he has no plans to mandate masks, but he did repeatedly ask people to wear them.

“As it relates to masks, I encourage it, the governor has encouraged it, but, look, I have heard other cities around the state that said they mandated it and they’ve been asked, ‘How are you going to enforce it?’ And they said, ‘We can’t, therefore, we won’t,‘” Curry said.

Clay County Director of Emergency Management John Ward said at a news conference Wednesday the county strongly recommends people wear a mask when in group settings.

“Again, this is not a mandate, we just strongly encourage that everybody wears a mask around groups,” Ward said.

While opinions on mandating masks are mixed, most people who News4Jax spoke with on Wednesday were against a mandate.

“Well, that’s why we’re here. You know, we’re here to be free and decide what we want to do for ourselves. You take a chance either way. I think the virus is here to stay, we just have to learn to live with it,” said Gager.

Arionna Frazer said: “I think it should be mandatory because people don’t care. Like, you see a lot of people in stores not wearing masks, and half of them could be sick, and we wouldn’t know.”

“I think that everybody needs to make a choice for themselves. This is a free country and I think that people should pay attention to the news, read reports and make decisions that they think is best for themselves,” said Glenn Guiler, who always wears a mask in public.

A poll published on the News4Jax Facebook page asked its followers their opinions on mandatory masks in Jacksonville. After more than 9,000 votes, it was apparent that Jacksonville had mixed feelings on the idea.

The poll, published on Friday, found that 51% of voters said it should be mandatory for masks to be worn in public. On the opposing side, 49% of voters said they do not believe masks should be mandatory to wear in public.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is also against mandating masks, but he also encourages people to wear them when they can’t practice social distancing.