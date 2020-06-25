RNC Host Committee puts out request for open venues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville 2020 Host Committee said Wednesday about 500 venues could be needed to host independent events expected in and around the city in August.

While an expected 15,000 people are expected to the Republican National Convention at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, the Host Committee is soliciting venues for hundreds of smaller events.

While historically more than 500 ancillary events have been held during previous party nominating conventions, the Host Committee acknowledges that the current coronavirus pandemic could impact the size and nature of those events.

Property owners interested in making their event space available during the convention will have to fill out venue commitment and information forms at visitjacksonville.com/2020-venuemou and visitjacksonville.com/2020-venue-info.