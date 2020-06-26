Vote on mask mandate: St. Augustine Commission meets this morning

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Augustine City Commission will consider a resolution on Friday that would require face coverings inside businesses where social distancing is not possible.

“We need to do everything possible to keep our economy moving forward and manage the risks that we can manage, " said John Regan, City Manager.

Regan said several businesses have been forced to close because of the coronavirus and have asked the city to require masks.

“It’s in response to the pleading of multiple businesses, especially the restaurant industry that are struggling with no government standard and it’s a constant battle with customers and employees. So, they’re asking for this,” said Regan.

Under the resolution, Regan said masks would be required inside when you can not meet the social distancing guidelines.

Some exceptions include medical conditions and eating or drinking. He said the goal is to do what they can to move forward safely while working to stop the spread of the virus.

“The whole point is to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to manage the risk so that people that become in need of healthcare can access healthcare, that’s the whole theory of slowing down the spread. We don’t want to overflow the hospital,” explained Regan.

The virtual emergency city commission meeting starts at 9:30 this morning.