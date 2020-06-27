Early morning shooting involving an adult and a juvenile

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers were dispatched to a reported shooting on Broadway Avenue, around 12:04 a.m. Saturday morning.

When officers arrived, they learned that there were two victims. One was an adult and the other was a juvenile. Both had already been taken to a nearby hospital before police arrived. All injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

JSO has no suspect information as of yet. Its violent crimes unit is leading a further investigation into the early morning shooting. If you have any information about this crime, you are being asked to contact JSO at (904)-630-0500. Or, if you would like to remain anonymous, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.