JSO searching for missing 2-year-old, My’ionnah Freeman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on the location of a missing 2-year-old, My’ionnah Freeman.

On Friday night, officers were originally sent to the Southside on an unrelated investigation, where they discovered the toddler was missing. Police believe she may with Jeremy Walker, 31, who is acquainted with the girl’s family.

She is 2′0″ tall, and was weighs 20 lbs and last seen wearing an orange/black jumpsuit with white sandals.

Jeremy Latrelle Walker is 5′11″ and weighs 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and dark shorts.

If anyone has any information on their location, you are asked to call 904-630-0500.