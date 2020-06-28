JSO Officer involved in Arlington crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says that one of their officers was involved in a crash with another vehicle just after midnight on Sunday. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital.

According to JSO, the officer involved was traveling eastbound on the Arlington Expressway when a vehicle coming off of the Southside Connector collided with the officer at the intersection.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue transported both the officer and the other driver to a local hospital. The other driver suffered life-threatening injuries.

There were no other passengers in either of the vehicles.

JSO Traffic Homicide is investigating the incident.