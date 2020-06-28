74ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

Local News

JSO Officer involved in Arlington crash

The other driver suffered life-threatening injuries, both drivers were taken to the hospital

Maria Hernandez, Associate producer

Tags: local news, news
A JSO cruiser collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Arlington Expressway and the Southside Connector early Sunday morning.
A JSO cruiser collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Arlington Expressway and the Southside Connector early Sunday morning. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says that one of their officers was involved in a crash with another vehicle just after midnight on Sunday. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital.

According to JSO, the officer involved was traveling eastbound on the Arlington Expressway when a vehicle coming off of the Southside Connector collided with the officer at the intersection.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue transported both the officer and the other driver to a local hospital. The other driver suffered life-threatening injuries. 

There were no other passengers in either of the vehicles. 

JSO Traffic Homicide is investigating the incident. 

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.