Duval County Public Schools holds emergency vote on desk barriers for students’ return

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – The Duval County School Board is just hours away from deciding if protective barriers will be installed on all student desks in the district.

The idea is part of a resolution to get children back in school buildings while lowering the risk for the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Pictures, provided by the district, show what the barriers would look like.

One option includes a 2 sided partition on one desk. Another option is a single-sided partition in between two desks, and a third option shows multi-station partitions between several desks.

The district has already spent more than 10.2 million dollars since April 1st on coronavirus-reactive measures. The 10.2 million include the cost incurred to move the district to distance learning in March.

More than 9 million of that has gone to items labeled GSA, which covers the district’s bus vendor. Vendors have been delivering meals and instructional packets.

The Duval County School District has more than 6,000 classrooms, with a varying number of desks inside each. The district already said it would be distancing desks as much as possible when students return, but it’s not clear yet what the cost of each barrier would be or how many would be needed.

In addition to Today’s vote on the protective shields, the district also plans to send in an application for Cares act funding to cover some or all of its Covid-19 related costs.