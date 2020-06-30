Trees fall on family’s home in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Two trees fell on a family’s home in Clay County Tuesday afternoon as scattered showers and storms fired up in Northeast Florida.

Clay County Fire Rescue said it responded just before 4 p.m. to a large tree that fell on a house on Edson Drive off Blanding Boulevard in the Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace area. Crews reported there was structure damage to the home.

When News4Jax arrived at the home, it appeared two trees had fallen on the home.

News4Jax was told three people were at the home at the time, and they are OK. The family’s four Chihuahuas and two geckos were also safe.

Fire Rescue said Clay Electric was called to secure the power and the Red Cross will be assisting the family.