Clay County in-person graduations will have masks, social distancing

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County District Schools Superintendent David Broskie on Wednesday announced finalized plans for in-person graduations.

The July 17 ceremonies will be different than in years past, Broskie said, with limited tickets and face masks highly encouraged.

“One of the main reasons why we pushed the graduation ceremony to July 17 was in the hopes that the COVID-19 pandemic would be better,” Broskie said. “Given our current circumstances in our state and the surrounding area, it would be ill-advised to host as our graduation ceremony in the same fashion that we’ve done in previous years.”

Clay County, along with the entire state, has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. As of Wednesday, there were 729 reported cases in the county and 34 deaths since the pandemic began.

Broskie said the graduating seniors had pushed for an in-person ceremony while some districts around the state held virtual ceremonies to slow the spread of the sometimes deadly disease.

The school district has worked alongside Emergency management to create a plan that will allow for social distancing in our stadiums by limiting the number of tickets to per student, having designated and marked seating areas on bleachers for parents and graduates being placed six feet apart.

“We are highly encouraging the use of face coverings for all in attendance,” Broskie said. “And the graduating seniors will be provided a face-covering by the school if they choose to wear one.”

All commencement ceremonies will be live-streamed by each school.

Seniors will be surveyed by the district to find out if they will participate in graduation.

Ceremonies will begin at 8 p.m.