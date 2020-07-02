St. Johns County School District wants parents’ help deciding on fall reopening plan

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – School is out for the summer in St. Johns County, but it will be back in session August 10 -- and possibly back in the building.

Thursday night St. Johns County School Superintendent Tim Forson sent a letter to parents, staff and community members asking for input on how many parents are willing to send their kids back to school in the fall semester.

RELATED: Read about the most challenging issue for back to school planning

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, parents all over Northeast Florida expressed concerns that it may be too soon for kids to go back to normal schooling.

The letter from Forson reads in part,

“What is certain is that whatever strategies are implemented there will be some parents and staff that are highly satisfied, some that are very disappointed and many that are somewhere in between.”

The district recently laid out several coronavirus scenarios and provided details as to how the district would react to each of them. It included the following:

If the level of community spread is low to no spread: Students can return to in-person instruction.

*If its at minimal to moderate spread: Classes can resume in-person or move to distance learning. Under this plan, one of the ideas is to divide students into two groups alphabetically and stagger the days they attend school in-person.

If there is a risk of substantial spread: The district would considering closing all buildings and switch completely to distance learning.

No matter what scenario comes to fruition, the district is giving parents the option to withdraw from a zoned school and enroll their children in St. Johns Virtual School, which will be reevaluated on a semester basis.

Superintendent Forson said parents will be receiving an additional document today for them to indicate their preferences for the upcoming school year. News4Jax will provide an update when that comes in.