Retired Jacksonville officer, ex-wife arrested in 1999 cold case murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After an investigation spanning more than two decades, Jacksonville police have announced the arrest of a retired Jacksonville officer and his then-wife in the murder of a business owner, who was stabbed to death in his garage in 1999.

According to Undersheriff Pat Ivey, two DNA profiles were developed in 2003. In May of this year, through genetic genealogy testing, investigators were able to get two profiles.

Based on those profiles, Ivey said, William Robert Baer Jr., 64, who is a retired JSO officer, was arrested in Jacksonville on Wednesday. Ivey said Melissa Shaffer, 50, who was Baer’s then-wife, was arrested in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Both have been charged with murder.

In May 1999, Kawaf was getting ready to leave his home in the gated community of Deerwood on the city’s Southside. Kawaf, 39, owned Forest Discount Store and was about to make a cash deposit at the bank.

Instead, he and his wife were ambushed. Kawaf was stabbed to death and robbed.

At the time of the murder, Baer was actively investigating Kawaf for an unspecified crime.

Baer was with the Sheriff’s Office for 27 years, joining in 1975 and retiring in 2002.

News4Jax has requested Shaffer’s mug shot. It was not immediately released. At the time of Kawaf’s killing, a composite sketch was released of the woman involved:

