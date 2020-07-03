Crews repairing water main break in San Pablo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Several lanes of San Pablo Parkway were closed after a water main break Friday afternoon.

According to JEA, crews were called to repair the 24-inch water main break caused by a contractor at San Pablo Parkway and San Pablo Road, just south of Beach Boulevard.

As of about 2:15 p.m., both southbound lanes and the inside northbound lane of San Pablo Parkway were closed in the area of the water main break, JEA said. Drivers traveling southbound were asked to take Hodges Boulevard or Eunice Road as an alternative route.

⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: JEA crews are repairing 24" water main break caused by comm contractor at San Pablo Pkwy & San Pablo Rd S (just S of Beach). Both SB lanes & inside NB lane on San Pablo Pkwy CLOSED at break location. SB traffic detours: Hodges or Eunice. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/bmVfCidGLO — JEA (@NewsfromJEA) July 3, 2020

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said JEA advised that the completed repair time may be Saturday morning.