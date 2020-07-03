88ºF

Crews repairing water main break in San Pablo

Completed repair time may be Saturday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Several lanes of San Pablo Parkway were closed after a water main break Friday afternoon.

According to JEA, crews were called to repair the 24-inch water main break caused by a contractor at San Pablo Parkway and San Pablo Road, just south of Beach Boulevard.

As of about 2:15 p.m., both southbound lanes and the inside northbound lane of San Pablo Parkway were closed in the area of the water main break, JEA said. Drivers traveling southbound were asked to take Hodges Boulevard or Eunice Road as an alternative route.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said JEA advised that the completed repair time may be Saturday morning.

