JSO: No injuries in officer-involved incident in Regency area

Brittany Muller, Reporter

Police said there was an officer-involved incident Friday morning in the Regency area.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police are investigating an officer-involved incident Friday morning in the Regency area.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted that no one was injured in the incident on Kendall Drive, north of Regency Square Boulevard.

When the News4Jax crew first arrived on scene at the corner of Regency Square and Kendall Drive, Jacksonville police were seen turning cars away and blocking the entrance to a newer-looking subdivision called Mill Creek North.

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office mobile command unit, K-9 unit, SWAT vehicles and officers on foot could be seen pulling into the neighborhood, along with Jacksonville Fire and Rescue personnel.

After JSO reopened the neighborhood and our crew was able to get a closer look, they saw crime scene tape up around a home in the neighborhood.

An officer said JSO will hold a briefing later today in a nearby Lowe’s parking lot.

