Ocean Rescue officials point to water safety ahead of holiday weekend

Every year in the United States there are nearly 5,800 trips to emergency rooms and more than 3,800 deaths due to drowning.

However, drowning death is under-reported as drowning victims sometimes survive for extended periods after which their cause of death may be attributed to other medical complications.

Ocean Rescue officials want Floridians to avoid becoming part of the statistic by brushing up on water safety guidelines before the July 4th holiday weekend.

"We're expecting larger crowds, about typical holiday type crowds," said Captain Zachary Houston, Ocean Rescue at Hannah Park. "All the beaches out here will be pretty packed per usual as we expect."

This year, the holiday weekend will be different due to the pandemic. The fireworks are postponed and beach-goers are encouraged to social distance. Houston reminds people to be preventative.

“Obviously PPE, we’re wearing it,” explained Houston. “We suggest everyone who is coming out to the beaches to at least bring it along and then social distancing is still very important on the beach. If you’re not familiar with a crowd of people, we would advise standing a distance from them and avoiding interaction with them.”

Houston said the water conditions are expected to be calm this weekend, but he reminds people to swim near a lifeguard and listen to their warnings. He also encouraged parents to keep an eye on their kids near the water.

“Be with your kids at all times at the beach because in these crowds they can get lost real quick if you let them wander off for a second, that can turn into something real quick,” said Houston. “If that happens to you, just seek out a lifeguard immediately and they will do everything they need to do to try and locate your child.”

Taking a few simple steps when you visit oceans, lakes, rivers, and other natural bodies of water can help protect everyone from these germs.

Know before you go

Before you head out, check online to find out if the swim area is currently monitored, is under advisory, or has been closed for health or safety reasons. This is especially important after a heavy rain.

If your body’s ability to fight germs is already affected by other health problems or medicines, check with your healthcare provider before swimming in oceans, lakes, rivers, and other natural bodies of water.

Stay out of the water if

Signs say the swim area is closed. This may be due to high levels of germs in the water which make it unsafe for swimming.

The water looks cloudier than usual, is discolored, or smells bad. Cloudy water can be a warning that there are more germs in the water than normal. Discolored or smelly water could mean there is a harmful algal bloom (HAB) in the water. Heavy rain picks up anything it comes in contact with (for example, human and animal poop). This rainwater can drain into the swim area, making the water cloudier. Harmful algal blooms in the water can make humans and animals sick.

You see any pipes draining into or around the water. Water in pipes can pick up animal or human poop and bring germs into the swim area, especially after heavy rains or rainfalls after long periods of drought.

You are sick with diarrhea. Germs in diarrhea can get in the water and make other swimmers sick if they swallow the contaminated water.

You have an open cut or wound (especially from a surgery or piercing). If you do go in the water while a cut or wound is still healing, use waterproof bandages to completely cover Germs in the water can get into open cuts or wounds and cause infections.



Creeks and Streams

Creeks and streams often contain harmful germs and may not be monitored for water quality. Swimming or playing in creeks and streams can put you at risk for waterborne illness or infection.

Once you are in the swim area