Putnam County closes some commission buildings because of COVID-19 concerns

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The same day Putnam County reported a single-day high for new cases of COVID-19, the county’s Board of Commissioners announced that some of its buildings will be closed to public access beginning Monday because of concerns over the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the county.

Only the Emergency Services, Planning and Development Services (Building, Planning/Zoning and Code Enforcement) and the landfill will remain open.

All other county departments will be closed to the public until further notice, starting Monday.

Masks are not required but are highly encouraged and will be provided for anyone entering the Planning and Development Services building.

For the offices that are closed to general public access, you can schedule an in-person appointment with county staff by calling or emailing that department, or you can visit the county’s website at main.putnam-fl.com.

Once there, click on the link titled “service requests” and complete the required fields and a service ticket will be forwarded to the appropriate county staff for processing. If you are unable to reach a staff member, call the main number at 386-329-0201 for immediate assistance.

Libraries will also be closed across the county until further notice while the library staff is reassigned “in functions to address COVID-19.”

During this closure, you can visit the library webpage at youseemore.com/putnam/ for online services.

You can help stop the spread of COVID-19 by keeping at least 6 feet between you and others, by avoiding crowds and wearing a face mask, by frequently washing your hands with soap and water, or with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. If you are sick or do not feel well, stay at home. If anyone would like to be tested for COVID-19, contact the county call center at 386-329-1904 and make an appointment. There is no cost for this testing.

Those with questions about any of the Governor’s Executive Orders, or Phase 2 of county re-opening, are asked to contact the call center from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.