Tropical Depression 5 forms in the Atlantic

System poses no threat of landfall on U.S. coastline

Jason Mealey, Producer/assignment editor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 5 has formed in the Western Atlantic Ocean.

Currently, it is moving in an east, northeast direction with 35 mph sustained winds.

The storm poses no threat to the U.S. as it is located 245 miles west southwest of Bermuda and is headed away from the East Coast of the United States.

The system is expected to move near or just northwest and north of Bermuda Saturday night and early Sunday.

The National Hurricane Center said the system is not expected to strengthen much but it could become a tropical storm later Saturday.

