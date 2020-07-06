75ºF

Car, motorcycle crash results in fatality

Chloe Walker, Associate producer

JFRD responds to fatal crash between a car and motorcycle at Art Museum Drive and Atlantic Boulevard Sunday night.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to the scene of a crash on Art Museum Drive and Atlantic Boulevard Sunday night.

Crews found a car and motorcycle had crashed resulting in critical injuries.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office provided an update that the crash did result in a fatality.

It’s unclear who the victim was or if anyone else was injured.

JFRD said traffic in the area should expect delays.

