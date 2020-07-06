Car, motorcycle crash results in fatality

(Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to the scene of a crash on Art Museum Drive and Atlantic Boulevard Sunday night.

Crews found a car and motorcycle had crashed resulting in critical injuries.

Crews are responding to a traffic accident at Art Museum dr and Atlantic blvd involving a motorcycle vs a car... S12 is on scene advising critical injuries....expect delays in the area. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) July 6, 2020

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office provided an update that the crash did result in a fatality.

It’s unclear who the victim was or if anyone else was injured.

JFRD said traffic in the area should expect delays.