Car, motorcycle crash results in fatality

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to the scene of a crash on Art Museum Drive and Atlantic Boulevard Sunday night.
Crews found a car and motorcycle had crashed resulting in critical injuries.
Crews are responding to a traffic accident at Art Museum dr and Atlantic blvd involving a motorcycle vs a car... S12 is on scene advising critical injuries....expect delays in the area.— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) July 6, 2020
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office provided an update that the crash did result in a fatality.
It’s unclear who the victim was or if anyone else was injured.
JFRD said traffic in the area should expect delays.