Florida education commissioner mandates all schools must reopen campuses in fall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Education is requiring that all schools must reopen for in-person classes this fall.

According to the plan released Monday evening, all school boards and charter school governing boards must open brick and mortar schools in August at least five days per week for all students, subject to the advice and orders of the Florida Department of Health.

One of the reasons the order from Richard Corcoran, Commissioner of the Florida Department of Edcuation Commissioner, cites for the change is that “Education is critical to the success of the state and to an individual, and extended school closures can impede the educational success of students, impact families’ well-being and limit many parents and guardians from returning to work.”

Earlier on Monday, President Donald Trump tweeted his desire that school reopen for the fall semester. That was echoed by U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Duval County Schools issued a statement about the order.

“We have received the state’s order, and we are studying it. We will be adapting our plans to ensure they are compliant with this state direction. Once we know what those modifications will be, we will be able to say more,” a district spokesman said.

The plan says districts and schools “that wish to consider innovative alternatives to supporting their students’ and families’ unique needs during this temporary state of emergency will need to submit a plan.”

Districts and schools that wish to open as usual do not need to submit a plan. The plan is temporary for Fall 2020.

This is a developing story. News4Jax is working to find out more details and clarify exactly what the order means.