CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A Keystone Heights man died Sunday after the tractor he was operating overturned on top of him, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

In a report of the incident, FHP said a 78-year-old man was attempting to haul a large tree on private property on Southeast 50th Street when the tractor flipped on top of him.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene just after 4:30 p.m.