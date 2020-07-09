Jacksonville offers free COVID-19 testing for public school students, employees

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools has partnered with the City of Jacksonville to offer free COVID-19 testing for students and employees.

DCPS employees and students can get free testing at four locations around the city until July 15.

The testing sites are at the Regency Square Mall, First Coast High School, Frank H. Peterson Academies and at Lot J at TIAA Bank Field.

A designated lane for students and staff are provided at the two school-based sites.

Advanced registration at DoINeedACovid19Test.com is encouraged.