FHP: 3-year-old boy walking alone hit by SUV, seriously injured

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 3-year-old Orange Park boy was struck by an SUV and seriously injured Thursday night in Clay County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Blanding Boulevard at Parkridge Avenue.

According to the Highway Patrol, the boy was walking alone when he tried to cross Blanding Boulevard and was struck by the SUV, which was traveling north in the center lane.

Troopers said the SUV immediately stopped, and the occupants rendered aid to the child and called authorities.

The boy was taken to Wolfson Children’s Hospital with serious injuries, troopers said.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating why the child was alone.

Troopers said the driver of the SUV, a 23-year-old Middleburg woman, and the passenger, a 22-year-old Orange Park man, were not injured.