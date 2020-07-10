UF to hold classes outside, increase online classes this fall

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida on Friday announced that it will increase the number of online classes and move some classrooms outdoors to prevent the spread of COVID-19 this fall.

The reopening plan released by UF Provost Joe Glover and signed by others says that classes will begin Aug. 31 and final exams will be completed by Dec. 18, and instructors are encouraged to allow course and exam completion remotely after Thanksgiving break.

“In order to keep students, faculty and staff as safe as possible, we have changed how we offer many classes in the Fall,” an update on the school’s website reads. “Some in-person classes will be smaller to allow for physical distancing. Some classes will be held outdoors. There will be more online classes, and some will be hybrids of both in-person and online. Students who prefer to stay online for the fall semester who can do so while staying on track to graduate on time, are encouraged to configure their schedules accordingly.”

Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the university said it is approaching the fall carefully, with 35% of the sections scheduled to be held in face-to-face or hybrid modes and an additional 35% of the sections are scheduled to be delivered in a synchronous, online format. If the incidence of coronavirus improves during the Fall term, these courses could become face-to-face courses simply by assigning a meeting room.

“Given the current incidence of the virus, we cannot count on that happening, but the option to convert to face-to-face is there throughout the Fall semester,” UF said.

Campus residences will operate with a reduced capacity and will adjust occupancy within some rooms to promote safety.

The entire campus community is expected to continue the standard practices of wearing face coverings required in all UF facilities. UF also will be expanding enhanced cleaning and safety protocols in residence halls, dining facilities and classrooms with the arrival of the fall semester.

For more info, visit UF’s website.