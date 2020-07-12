82ºF

Officer, one other injured in crash on University Blvd

Chloe Walker, Associate producer

A Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer and the driver of a Chevy truck both were both injured in a crash on University Boulevard Saturday evening.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer and the driver of a Chevrolet truck both were both injured in a crash on University Boulevard Saturday evening.

According to JSO, just after 6 p.m. the officer was driving eastbound on University Boulevard and attempted to turn left into a business. The driver of the Silverado was heading west and did not see the officer turning. Both vehicles collided with enough force to push them into a nearby hotel parking lot.

Both the officer and the other driver were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 8 p.m. one eastbound lane of University Boulevard was closed while traffic homicide detectives investigated the crash.

