Stabbing victim found in Lakeshore neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office found a man with a stab wound outside of an apartment complex on Lexington Avenue in the Lakeshore neighborhood around 10:00 Saturday night.

JSO was alerted to the stabbing by a 911 call. Responding officers found a middle aged man suffering from a stab wound to his upper chest. At this time, we do not know the severity of the victim’s injuries.

Investigators believe that victim was involved in an altercation with another person in the courtyard of the apartment complex. During the dispute, the other individual approached and stabbed the victim. JSO confirms that it has detained a suspect, who is being interviewed.

Anyone with information that could help investigators with this case is being asked to call JSO at (904) 630-0500. Or, to remain anonymous, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.