Bishop Kenny plans to reopen, will require all students, teachers to wear masks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bishop Kenny High School, a private Catholic high school in Jacksonville, plans to require all students and teachers to wear masks when social distancing isn’t possible, according to a plan released by the school Friday.

Students can take masks off when they’re sitting in their desks and spaced apart and teachers can remove masks if they’re in front of the classroom at least six feet from students. Campus guests and students who ride the bus must also wear masks, according to the plan. Students must wear a solid color or disposable face masks while on campus.

“Understanding that there is inherent risk in returning from social distancing while in a pandemic, we understand that we are part of a societal decision that accepts balancing COVID-19 risk against the need for life to continue,” Principal Todd Orlando wrote in an email to families.

In accordance with the Diocese of Saint Augustine plan, all schools will open beginning on August 10.

Teachers will be trained to identify symptoms and a school nurse will check temperature and screen any student or staff showing signs of illness. Those with a temperature of 100.4 degrees and higher will be isolated and sent home.

Students who have to quartine will be offered distance learning.

If anyone with a student or someone in their household that has an underlying medical condition that would prevent the student from returning to campus in August, they are asked to contact the Office of School Counseling beginning the week of July 20 but no later than Monday, July 27.

The Bolles School, another large private school in Jacksonville, said Monday it is working on a reopening plan and hopes to release it sometime this week.

To read the entire 19-page Bishop Kenny plan, go here.