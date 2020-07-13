Jacksonville police: 2 men shot near Arlington Expressway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men were shot Monday afternoon just south of Arlington Expressway, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers were called about 4:30 p.m. to the shooting on Arlington River Drive. Police said they found two men with gunshot wounds to the chest area, and the men were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. At last check, according to police, both men were in surgery and they are expected to survive.

Police said they believe the suspect vehicle is a red, newer-model, four-door Jeep Wrangler with a black hardtop. It was not immediately known whether the shooting was a drive-by.

Witnesses said they heard an argument minutes before the double shooting.

According to police, no apartments or homes were hit by gunfire, but a JEA water supply main was struck.