Jacksonville Public Library decides to keep 6 branches closed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Public Library is having a change of heart on the reopening six of its locations. Those branches -- Argyle, Beaches, Bradham and Brooks, Mandarin, Brentwood and the University Park -- were set to open Monday. But because of the spike in coronavirus cases, the library has decided to keep them closed out of an abundance of caution.

Chris Boivin, the assistant director for marketing with JPL, told The Morning Show that curbside service will be open at all of these locations except for Bradham and Brooks. He said customers will still be able to order books and pick them up, but they must remain in their car.

Boivin also confirmed with News4Jax that all late fees have been waived so long as you return what you borrowed by Dec. 31. However, Boivin pointed out that any damaged or lost materials, “may have fees associated” with them.

The library’s tech team will also be holding virtual classes. JPL’s tech team will be holding classes on a variety of professional subjects. This includes job searching, budgeting advice, boosting your website and insight for small business owners.

To find more information on the closures, reserving books or classes, visit the library’s website.