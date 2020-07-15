19-year-old shot and killed in Starke, police say

STARKE, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Friday in Starke, according to a news release Wednesday from the Starke Police Department.

Police said they responded around 9:30 p.m. Friday to the area of Old Lawtey Road in Starke after reports that someone had been shot.

Officers found the 19-year-old dead from a gunshot wound. They are not releasing his name or the names of any potential suspects or persons of interest.

The Starke Police Department is currently processing evidence collected at the scene and interviewing witnesses.

No further information was released.