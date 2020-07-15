Clay County superintendent, school board support delaying start of school

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Both the Clay County School Board and Superintendent David Broskie support the idea of pushing back the school start date to Aug. 24.

“It’ll give us more time to prepare, it’ll give us more time for teachers to train,” Broskie said Wednesday on The Morning Show. “We want to provide the best customer service we can to our students and our families, and if we’re going to do that you have to go ahead and move teacher allocations and prepare. So, given where we’re at, I think it’s a wise move.”

Right now, Clay County schools are set to resume on Aug. 11. The School Board will vote on pushing the start date back during a meeting in two weeks.

The school board is also expected to make a decision during the next meeting about mandating masks in schools. The district is considering making masks mandatory for grades 3 through 12 and will strongly recommend them for kindergarten through 2nd grade.

The question of whether to require masks was a hot-button issue at Tuesday’s School Board workshop. Dozens of people showed up at the workshop, asking the school district to mandate face masks in school to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and masks dominated about an hour of the discussion.

“I think the School Board heard that and they are moving in that direction,” Broskie said Wednesday.

The district is looking at four options for student learning during the fall semester: Traditional brick and mortar (all grades), Clay Virtual Academy (grades K-12), One Clay Online (grades K-6) and blended learning (grades 7-12).

Parents and students can make their choice on the Clay County School District’s website. A decision must be made by Thursday.

Should a selection not be made, the student will automatically be enrolled in the traditional brick and mortar option.

The School Board will hold a workshop at 3 p.m. on July 28 and its next meeting will be at 5 p.m. the same day.