Doctor: School vaccinations even more important amid COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Every year, the Duval County Health Department urges parents to make sure their child is up-to-date on their vaccinations before returning to school from the summer break.

The year 2020 is no exception, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, for which a vaccination is still in the works. Dr. Pauline Rolle, with the Duval County Health Department, says it’s even more of a reason for students to be vaccinated for viruses like measles or hepatitis.

“What we don’t want is a measles outbreak in the school in the midst of dealing with COVID-19,” Rolle said. “We don’t want parents to be dealing with another illness in the midst of COVID-19, an illness that could have been prevented by vaccination.”

Should a student become infected with COVID-19, it could potentially cause symptoms of another virus, measles for example, to be much worse. It’s why the Health Department is strongly urging parents to make sure their children’s vaccinations are up-to-date.

According to the American Society of Microbiology, a vaccination for measles, mumps and rubella won’t prevent a COVID-19 infection, but it could serve as a preventive measure to dampen septic inflammation associated with a COVID-19 infection. Septic inflammation is widespread swelling of the body that causes reduced blood flow to vital organs which can lead to organ failure and death.

Scheduled vaccinations can be administered at a family doctor’s office or at the Health Department, which is also offering vaccinations on Saturdays.