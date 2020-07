JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville Beach police asked for help Tuesday night locating a missing 75-year-old man.

James Benson is driving a silver 2009 Acura TL with Florida tag CTAK14, according to police. He was last seen leaving his home on 5th Avenue North around 11:30 on Monday evening.

Police believe Benson may be in danger because he suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information about Benson’s whereabouts are asked to call the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1661.