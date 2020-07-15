Mayor of Jacksonville to present budget to city council this morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This morning at 10, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry will lay out his spending plan for 2021 to city council. It will be Curry’s sixth budget presentation and possibly the most contentious in light of community-police tensions, the coronavirus pandemic, and the Republican National Convention coming to town.

Activists first reacted in an uproar when Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams asked for $6 million more dollars for his office.

The ask is expected to receive Curry’s approval which would bring the total funding for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to $481 million.

On the topic of taxes, News4Jax asked Mayor Curry during a press conference Wednesday if the upcoming spending plan included a raise in taxes. Curry dodged the question and left it unanswered.

The Mayor gave more hints on Twitter as to what the 2021 budget will fund. One of the posts on social media reads,

“I deliver my 6th budget to Council tomorrow. The year before I took office the city invested less than 20 million in infrastructure. That includes roads, parks, sidewalks, etc. I’ve invested heavily in these since 2015. This budget includes nearly 240 million in infrastructure”

Another post unveils that the budget will include more than $100 million investment for Northwest Jacksonville communities. In June, the Mayor hinted at a funding increase to fix the broken promises made to Northwest Jax residents.

City Council suggested raising the gas tax to do that.

RELATED: I-TEAM report reveals community of Northside residents still don’t have septic tanks 50 years after the city promised to install them

What about last year’s budget?

Last year, the mayor proposed a $1.37 billion budget. It included a $70 million increase in public safety spending. Shot spotters, the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) and Cure Violence sites were purchased or funded.

The property tax rate did not change for the 2020 budget.

Last year’s budget also began a three-year $2.25 million funding plan for the Landing; this year’s budget is expected to include at least $1 million for that project.