Northeast Florida school leaders discussing critical role that custodians will play when schools reopen

An issue that school leaders are starting to discuss is custodians and the critical role they will play in fighting the coronavirus when schools reopen.

That was a big issue at Tuesday night’s Clay County School Board workshop in which the School Board discussed having enough staff to handle deep cleanings of schools if there’s a COVID-19 case at a school.

Superintendent David Broskie said during the meeting that the district was looking to add seven custodial positions at the district office to handle increase cleaning needs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“One of the challenges is, and I don’t mind kind of sharing this with the crowd, is the hiring of custodians is a challenge. For a variety of reasons, it’s a challenging job. It’s not what you can get at Amazon or other places and make. I say that out loud as superintendent. That’s the truth,” Broskie said.

In St. Johns County, the school district has 305 active custodians and is working to fill positions for new schools that are being built. The district had added new custodians in the most recent budget but that was normal budgeting -- not for extra custodians due to the pandemic. The district adds it will be using a new cleaner called Omni-Shield that can keep surfaces clean up to 90 days.

The cleaning of buses will also be an issue. In Nassau County, school officials told News4Jax that they will likely be cleaning buses each day and using district personnel to do it. It’s unclear who will do that cleaning, but bus drivers looking for extra work hours is an option. The school district said it has 84 bus drivers and 92 custodians.