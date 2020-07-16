FPL still suspending disconnections, waiving late fees

As some Northeast Florida utilities have resumed disconnections for unpaid accounts, Florida Power & Light sent a reminder Thursday that it is still suspending disconnections for customers who are behind on bills.

But the utility said those who need help catching up need to contact FPL as soon as possible.

FPL says most customers who are behind on their bill have not contacted the company for help.

FPL said in addition to not disconnecting accounts, it will continue to waive late fees and offer payment plans.

And the company can help you find financial assistance. This is important because customers are still responsible for past-due balances.

“While we never want to turn the lights off for nonpayment – especially during these difficult times – we remain mindful that unpaid electric bills are ultimately paid for by all FPL customers,” the utility said. “We will continue to assess our COVID-19 policies to ensure we’re supporting customers experiencing hardship while also balancing the needs of all of our more than 5 million customers.”

Customers who need support should call FPL at 800-226-3545.