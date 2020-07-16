LIST: Major retailers who require customers wear masks inside their stores

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With positive cases of COVID-19 on the rise in Florida, more retailers are requiring customers to wear masks while shopping.

Two major retailers on Thursday joined the growing list of national chains that will require customers to wear face masks regardless of where cities or states stand on the issue.

Target's mandatory face mask policy will go into effect Aug. 1, and all CVS stores will begin requiring them on Monday.

More than 80% of Target’s 1,800 stores already require customers to wear masks due to local and state regulations. Target will hand out masks at entrances to those who need them.

The announcements come one day after the nation's largest retailer, Walmart, said that it would mandate face shields for all customers starting Monday.

Starbucks, Best Buy, Kohl’s and Kroger Co. have also announced mandatory masks nationwide.

Retailers have hesitated to make masks mandatory nationwide out of fear of angering some customers over what, even in a pandemic, has become a political issue.

They have been reluctant to put employees in the position of becoming enforcers. Confrontations with customers and store employees have played out in multiple incidents caught on video.

It was difficult to enforce such rules even in states that mandate face masks. However, the recent surge of new virus cases — particularly in Florida, California, Texas and Arizona — has left them with no choice, retail experts say.

“To be clear, we’re not asking our store employees to play the role of enforcer, " said Jon Roberts, the chief operating officer at CVS. “What we are asking is that customers help protect themselves and those around them by listening to the experts and heeding the call to wear a face covering.”

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Here is a list of major retailers who require customers wear masks inside their stores:

Apple

“Face coverings will be required for all of our teams and customers, and we will provide them to customers who don’t bring their own.”

Best Buy

“We will provide a face covering if a customer doesn’t have one, and small children and those unable to wear one for health reasons may enter without one,” the company’s statement read. “Any customer who has a concern about wearing a mask will be able to shop Best Buy via our website and app and choose home delivery or contactless curbside pickup, which remains in place at all our stores.”

Costco

“To protect our members and employees, all Costco members and guests must wear a face covering that covers their mouth and nose at all times while at Costco. This requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to individuals who are unable to wear a face covering due to a medical condition.”

CVS

“Since the pandemic began, we’ve done everything we can to keep people safe and healthy. This includes requiring that store employees wear face coverings and encouraging our customers to do so as well. In any community with state or local laws mandating the use of face coverings, we’ve made that very clear through signage and other reminders,” Roberts explained.

Dollar Tree

“In accordance with guidelines from the CDC, we are requiring all Associates, customers, and vendors to wear cloth face coverings when inside our stores.”

Sam’s Club

“Your health and safety are our first priority. Starting July 20, we’ll be taking an additional step to protect all our members and associates—requiring everyone entering our clubs to wear a face covering.”

Starbucks

“Beginning on July 15, it will be requiring customers to wear facial coverings while visiting all company-owned café locations in the US.”

Trader Joe's

“We request all customers wear a face covering while shopping in our stores.”

Verizon

“For the safety of our customers and employees, we require customers to wear cloth face coverings when visiting our stores,” Verizon’s policy says.

Walmart

Mask mandate goes into effect on Monday, July 20: ”While we’re certainly not the first business to require face coverings, we know this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities,” said Dacona Smith, Walmart’s COO and Lance de la Rosa, Sam’s Club’s COO, in the joint statement.

Whole Foods

“We are requesting that all customers wear masks while shopping in our stores to protect the health and safety of our team members and communities. Whole Foods Market will be providing face masks at the entrance of all stores for customers who do not have their own face covering. Stores will continue to follow local ordinances regarding personal protective equipment.”