Police investigate officer-involved shooting at Atlantic Beach shopping center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are at the scene of a shooting involving a police officer Thursday morning at a shopping center at Atlantic Beach. The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. near the Panera Bread.

A public affairs officer said there were injures, but wouldn’t say who or the severity other than no one has died.

Neptune Beach, Atlantic Beach police and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is on the scene.

