Deadline today for St. Johns County parents to choose school attendance preference

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Parents have until the end of the day to decide how they’d their child to attend school this fall. The decision comes as St Johns and several other local school districts consider pushing back the start of the school year.

St. Johns County schools have four choices for students:

SJC Schools Superintendent Tim Forson said he knows parents are faced with a difficult choice.

“I understand their anxious feelings about this. I have two children that are in the school system myself, and so I’m certainly living it from multiple perspectives. I think one of the toughest, our parents are very involved and that’s what helps make our schools successful,” Forson said.

The next school board meeting is on July 28. The school workshop meeting will be held in the auditorium of the SJCSD Administrative Building at 40 Orange Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084.

A special meeting is scheduled for July 21, but this would be pushed back if the board decides to move the first day of school.