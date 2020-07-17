University of North Florida planning for classes to begin Aug. 17

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of North Florida on Friday released an updated plan for restarting classes in the fall semester, encouraging students and staff to get tested before its planned first day on Aug. 17.

Specifically, the university is encouraging students, staff, visitors and vendors to be tested within 14 days prior to returning to campus. UNF is making testing available on campus through the fall semester.

The university has developed a self-screening app that students can download to determine whether they might post a health risk by returning to campus. The app was expected to be ready in the next few weeks.

Washable cloth masks will be provided to faculty, staff and students upon their return to campus. Face shields will also be made available upon request to faculty teaching in-person classes.

UNF said classes, regardless of whether they are in-person, hybrid, or remote are planned to all be fully remote following the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Boathouse will not be open during the fall semester, and there will be no seating areas beside Chick-fil-A and Starbucks to allow for people to remain socially distanced. Seating will be reduced or eliminated beside foot venues in the Student Union.

